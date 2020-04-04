SA downgraded again as Fitch moves us further into junk

SA was dealt another blow late on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk, just a week after Moody’s Investors Service stripped the country of its last remaining investment grade. The rand extended its losses and crashed through R19/$.

Fitch said it had cut SA one notch to BB from BB+ because the country lacked a “clear path towards” stabilising its debt position, a situation that would be worsened by the effect of the Covid-19 shock on economic growth and public finances.

It maintained a negative outlook, meaning the next move is more likely to be further down the junk scale.

BY LUKANYO MNYANDA