Two more Covid-19 deaths as SA’s cases climb to 1,505

But Mkhize warned that the cases were going to climb as proactive testing takes place.

He said there was an indication that the virus had spread to townships and informal settlements in the Western Cape, and that these densely populated areas would be prioritised when testing sites will be opened early next week.

He said that there was also an increasing number of hospital admissions — “indicating that there might be an underlying problem of Covid-19 that we might be tracking into our hospitals”.

Mkhize said there was a question over whether or not it was “worth the effort” to test people when more than 50,000 tests had revealed a relatively small 1,500 cases.

“We need many more people being tested,” he said.

“It is worth the effort even if we test several million people but only find a couple of thousand cases … because the devastation of a Covid-19 outbreak that is unmanaged and uncontrolled is far worse than the cost of testing many people.

Mkhize praised the Western Cape government for its response to the outbreak.

“We met with the Western Cape government today where we were given very thorough briefing and to me what was most impressive is the basis on which they are approaching the entire response, which is done on a scientific research and epidemiological data and that is able to show us the fact that the outbreak is really changing in pattern, which is the point that we have been emphasising,” he said.

“The distribution of the cases has been well analysed. They have shown me the geographical mapping, which I believe is very very important to show the distribution of where our patients are,” he added.