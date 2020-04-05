Five million masks to be bought with money from Solidarity Fund for Covid-19

More than R2bn has been pledged by South Africans to the Solidarity Fund.

More than 3,000 individuals donated amounts ranging from R1,000 to R100,000 while some of the donations came from large corporations and medium-sized businesses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the fund two weeks ago and said the fund will focus on efforts to combat the spread of the virus, track its spread and care for those who are ill. He said the fund will also support those whose lives are disrupted.

Chairperson of the fund, businesswoman Gloria Serobe, said they wanted to thank South Africans for the generosity seen over the past week.

“We are heartened by what has been achieved in the two weeks since the fund was announced. The willingness and speed with which our people have responded gives us hope for the challenging times that lie ahead,” Serobe added.