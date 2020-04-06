Helping hands during the lockdown

By
Rob Knowles
-
AT YOUR SERVICE: The volunteers at the Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group have given up their time and, using their own vehicles, are delivering care-packages to the less fortunate in the area Picture: ROB KNOWLES

The Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group (NLSG) is currently distributing food parcels and other items, including masks and sanitisers, to the less fortunate in our community.

Without contravening the strict lockdown regulations, volunteers gather on Bathurst Road (R67) to collect the care packages delivered there and distribute them to those in need in the Nemato Township and in town. A similar programme is in operation in Kenton-on-sea and the Port Alfred group will also distribute to the Bathurst area.

