Helping hands during the lockdown

The Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group (NLSG) is currently distributing food parcels and other items, including masks and sanitisers, to the less fortunate in our community.

Without contravening the strict lockdown regulations, volunteers gather on Bathurst Road (R67) to collect the care packages delivered there and distribute them to those in need in the Nemato Township and in town. A similar programme is in operation in Kenton-on-sea and the Port Alfred group will also distribute to the Bathurst area.

Read the full story in this week’s Talk of the Town, out on Thursday.