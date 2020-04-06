JUSTICE MALALA: Whatever horror Covid-19 brings, this is the hour our heroes stepped up

We will remember that there were so many heroes. People bringing friends urgent, necessary medication. Soldiers helping the elderly. Cops coming to the rescue of abused women. They were not the people in the headlines. They were ordinary people fighting the virus.

SA did not have the money to help cushion its economy after the crisis. That had all been stolen and mismanaged during the Jacob Zuma era. Thankfully, the country had a leader who seemed to have been waiting for just this sort of crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa, after two years of being coaxed to act, was deliberate, measured, inspirational and decisive as he led his cabinet and the country through uncharted waters.

Many across the globe will remember Covid-19 in many different ways. For us, at least judging by these first few weeks of response, we must celebrate it as a time when our people, our professionals and our leaders made us proud to be South African.

In the late 1990s and 2000s the SA government had refused to follow leading scientists’ counsel and instead placed its faith in quack solutions to deal with HIV. This led to the explosion of HIV cases in the country. This time the minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, made the country proud as he followed the leading scientists of the world on defeating the virus. From being pilloried for hiring his niece as his chief of staff and for an opaque, unclear plan to launch the National Health Insurance scheme, the man came into his own.

He listened to counsel. He spoke clearly on the principles and the medical aspects of the pandemic. When the hour came, he was not only present but was at the battlefront. SA could not have hoped for a better health minister at such a time.

