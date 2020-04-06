Door to door screening for Covid-19 – EC commences tomorrow

Door to door screening campaign of the general population for possible CoVid-19 infection will commence in the Eastern Cape from tomorrow.

Please see the communication from Clr. Ray Schenk below, with the forms that the health-care workers will use for their questionnaire. Health workers will supply and fill in the forms.

No on-site screening will be done.

The answers to the questions will aid the health care workers to determine who to recommend for testing.

This can be done at your gate – no need for them to come into your home if you prefer.