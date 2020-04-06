The Eastern Cape’s positive Covid-19 case locations

From Gonubie to Motherwell, Elliotdale to Makhanda, Covid-19 has spread rapidly across the Eastern Cape, with confirmed cases now at 32.
South Africa now has 1,686 cases, with 12 deaths tied to the disease.
Below is a list of the locations of those infected with the coronavirus from the first 31 cases. The location of the 32nd person who tested positive was still to be confirmed at the time of publication.
Amathole District
- Butterworth: 1
- Elliotdale: 1
Buffalo City Metro
- Gonubie: 2
- Nahoon: 1
- Beacon Bay: 1
- Abbotsford: 1
- Westbank Prison: 1
- Amalinda: 1
Chris Hani District
- Komani: 1
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
- Ben Kamma: 1
- Bluewater Bay: 2
- Motherwell: 1
- North End: 1
- Summerstrand: 2
- Uitenhage: 2
- Walmer: 1
- Zwide: 2
- Newton Park: 1
- Lovemore Heights: 1
- Despatch: 1
- Bayview Medical Centre: 1
Sarah Baartman District
- Aberdeen: 2
- Makhanda: 2
- St Francis Bay: 1