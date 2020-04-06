Update of Covid-19 (06th April 2020)

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1686. This is an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases.The provincial breakdown is as follows:



GAUTENG 713 WESTERN CAPE 462 KWAZULU – NATAL 257 FREE STATE 89 EASTERN CAPE 32 LIMPOPO 19 MPUMALANGA 18 NORTH WEST 11 NORTHERN CAPE 8 UNALLOCATED 77

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 58 098.



REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

Today we are saddened to report another COVID-19 related death. The deceased patient is a 57-year-old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on the 5th April 2020.

He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.

NO. PROVINCE SEX AGE 1 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 48 2 FREE STATE MALE 85 3 GAUTENG MALE 79 4 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 46 5 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 74 6 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 63 7 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 81 8 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 80 9 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 80 10 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 82 11 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 86 12 WESTERN CAPE MALE 57

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

