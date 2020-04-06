Update of Covid-19 (06th April 2020)

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1686. This is an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases.The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|GAUTENG
|713
|WESTERN CAPE
|462
|KWAZULU – NATAL
|257
|FREE STATE
|89
|EASTERN CAPE
|32
|LIMPOPO
|19
|MPUMALANGA
|18
|NORTH WEST
|11
|NORTHERN CAPE
|8
|UNALLOCATED
|77
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 58 098.
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS
Today we are saddened to report another COVID-19 related death. The deceased patient is a 57-year-old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on the 5th April 2020.
He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.
We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.
|NO.
|PROVINCE
|SEX
|AGE
|1
|WESTERN CAPE
|FEMALE
|48
|2
|FREE STATE
|MALE
|85
|3
|GAUTENG
|MALE
|79
|4
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|FEMALE
|46
|5
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|MALE
|74
|6
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|FEMALE
|63
|7
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|FEMALE
|81
|8
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|FEMALE
|80
|9
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|MALE
|80
|10
|WESTERN CAPE
|FEMALE
|82
|11
|KWAZULU-NATAL
|MALE
|86
|12
|WESTERN CAPE
|MALE
|57
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health