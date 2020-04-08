‘Lockdown ends April 16 … but I didn’t mention which year,’ jokes Ramaphosa

The entire teleconference broke out in laughter.

Presidency insiders said the president was definitely making reference to the meme which he had also seen.

On a serious note, Ramaphosa later told journalists that the government was yet to decide whether the 21-day lockdown would end next Thursday.

The president was making the point that he wants water distribution to be ramped up even beyond the end of the lockdown.

“And I don’t know when the lockdown will end,” the president said.