Covid-19 claims first Eastern Cape victim in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded its first Covid-19 death.

HeraldLIVE reported that Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba confirmed that a retired nurse died in the early hours of Thursday morning at Livingstone Hospital.

“We were hopeful her condition would improve as she seemed to have been getting better,” Gomba said.

Gomba said the 66-year-old retired nurse, from Central, Port Elizabeth, had also attended the KwaDwesi funeral.