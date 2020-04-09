LOCKDOWN EXTENDED: President asks South Africans to make ‘greater sacrifices’

“Since I announced the lockdown two weeks ago, the global coronavirus pandemic has worsened. We have over 1.5m confirmed cases worldwide. Over 90,000 people across the world have died of this disease,” he said.

“This evening I stand before you to ask you to endure even longer. I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices so that our country may survive this crisis,” Ramaphosa said.

This is a developing story.

Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE