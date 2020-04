Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was on Monday set to discuss the “technical aspects” of the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Mkhize’s briefing comes after a meeting of the national command council on Monday, after which President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated Mkhize to host the “engagement”.

According to the most recently published figures, SA has had 25 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, and 2,173 confirmed cases.

TimesLIVE

