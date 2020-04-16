Covid-19: EL prison official rushed to hospital

The woman is one of 23 officials who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the facility, and had been quarantined in a guesthouse on the prison premises before her condition worsened.

But the officials, all of whom are women, say they have been abandoned by the department. Some even believe they “have been left to die”.

Two other officials carrying the virus had to ask colleagues to buy them medicine. They said they were promised they would receive regular medical attention and counselling, but this had not happened.

Covid-19 positive officials spoke to DispatchLIVE on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

One official said she was deeply concerned about her colleague who was rushed to hospital on Tuesday.

“One of us had to be rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Aren’t we supposed to be in hospital instead of being locked up in our homes and at these DCS guesthouses?”