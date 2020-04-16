Petition for R500 boost to child support grants nears target of 600,000 signatures

A campaign to persuade the government to urgently increase child support grants by R500 for six months has received 557,707 out of a target of 600,000 signatures.

A group of NGOs and academics wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The government said it was considering their request to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes, I can confirm that we are looking at adjusting temporarily the child-support grant and old-age pension grant,” said finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday.

Currently, beneficiaries of child support grants receive R445, while the old-age pension grant beneficiaries receive R 1,860 per month.