Cops arrested for breaking lockdown laws, including alcohol-related crimes

“These arrests can be avoided if people can listen and adhere to government’s call to stay home for their own protection against the coronavirus,” Cele said.

Cele had also sent condolences to the families of two officers who died in the line of duty.

Const Percy Ramalepe, 33, from Sandton Vispol was shot dead while responding to a complaint of domestic violence on April 9.

Ramalepe was killed by the 60-year-old husband of the complainant who then turned the gun on himself and died on the scene. He was buried in Giyani, Limpopo, on Saturday.

A second officer, Sgt Steven Damoense, 33, from the Northern Cape Organised Crime Unit, was on patrol on March 30 in Rietvale, Modderrivier, when he was fatally stabbed by a suspect who has since been arrested.

He was buried in Delportshoop on Saturday.

Cele appealed to citizens to stay at home after a number of police members tested positive.

“We are appealing to members of the public to do the right thing and stay home to protect our members who are out there on the streets, exposed and vulnerable to infection and spreading of the virus,” he said.

By Iavan Pijoos