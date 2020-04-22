Domestic violence drops in lockdown but men are still dying over booze

The minister, who vigorously supports the ban on alcohol sales during the lockdown and even beyond, said booze was a factor in some of these murders.

“In two of these incidents, the murder was a result of an argument over liquor. In one incident, the boyfriend refused to go out to buy liquor. In the other incident, the couple was under the influence of alcohol [when the female killed the male],” he said.

The latest figures revealed by Cele show a substantial decrease in domestic violence incidents reported nationally this year in comparison to the same period in 2019.

“The national picture reflects a decrease by 69.4% from 9,990 cases between March 29 and April 22 last year to 3,061 since the lockdown until April 20 2020, meaning a difference of 6,929 [cases],” he said.

By Naledi Shange