Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases up to 377 as SA death toll up by 7

There have been seven more Covid-19 related deaths, raising the total death toll in South Africa to 65. The confirmed number of cases in the Eastern Cape is now 377.
The health ministry said on Wednesday evening that five fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape, while the other two were in KwaZulu-Natal.
“This increases the total to 65,” said the ministry.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mhkize said six people had already died in the Eastern Cape.
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country was 3,635. This was an increase of 170 cases from the 3,465 reported on Tuesday.
