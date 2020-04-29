Highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date in SA

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5350, an

increase of 354 cases from yesterday.

This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a

73% increase relative to the day before.

While this is well noted, the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 197 127, of which 11 630 were done in the

last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24 hour period, representing a

66% percent increase relative to the previous day’s tally. Additionally, we have also recorded the highest COVID positive result yield from a 24 hour cycle of testing at 3%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Total cases for 29 April 2020

Eastern Cape 630

Free State 113

Gauteng 1408

KwaZulu-Natal 956

Limpopo 31

Mpumalanga 31

North West 29

Northern Cape 17

Western Cape 2135

Unknown 0

Total 5350

Reported Deaths

Regrettably, we report a further 10 deaths today from Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu

Natal and Eastern Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 103

Gauteng (3)

• An 89 year old female who presented with shortness of breath

• An 82 year old female who had underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She

presented with acute renal failure and a concomitant urinary tract infection

• An 80 year old male who presented with fever and shortness of breath. He too had

underling COPD

Western Cape (4)

• A 57 year old male presenting with fever and shortness of breath. He had underlying

hypertension

• A 61 year old female who presented with flu-like symptoms and low blood oxygen. She

was hypertensive.

• A 58 year old female who presented with fever and shortness of breath. She had poorly

controlled hypertension

• A 33 year old female who presented with flu like symptoms and low blood oxygen. Her

case is concerning as she was subsequently diagnosed with acute myocarditis

(inflammation of the heart). She had no previously diagnosed co-morbidities

KwaZulu-Natal (2)

• An 89 year old female who had underlying conditions of hypertension, diabetes and

cardiac disease

• A 67 year old female who had underlying conditions of asthma and arthritis

Eastern Cape (1)

• A 39 year old female that presented with pneumonia. She was a person living with HIV

with superadded tuberculosis and cryptococcal meningitis.

We sadly note that one of the deceased patients from the Western Cape was a registered

nurse who worked for the Department of Health. Her passing will be sorely felt as we regard all our health workers as precious frontline soldiers of this battle against COVID-19.

We also mention that this was a community transmission and did not occur within a health facility.

We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health

workers who treated the deceased patients.

Western Cape

The number of new cases in WC has almost doubled from 133 the day before to 264 today.

This was also the highest number of new cases in this province in any 24 hour cycle.

Also of note is that this province has the highest positivity yield from their tests in the past 24 hours at 7.5 percent when compared to other provinces.

In the past 24 hours the Western Cape contributed to 75% of the total new cases nationally while only contributing 30% of total tests over the same period.

These concerning trends have prompted us to plan for additional support to be deployed to

the Province to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The province has been asked to

recruit additional personnel and 30 Cuban doctors will also be sent to reinforce the human

resource capacity.

Media release – Ministry of Health