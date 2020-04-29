No booze or smokes under level 4 restrictions

Dlamini-Zuma said there were about 2,000 public comments against a proposal to allow the sale of cigarettes. There was also discussion within the government.

“Government took that into consideration and debated the merits and looked at it and decided that we must continue as we are when it comes to cigarettes and tobacco products and related, that we should not open up the sale,” she said.

“The reasons are health-related. It hasn’t been allowed, it’s still not allowed – just like alcohol, all forms of liquor are not allowed in terms of sale.”

Dlamini-Zuma said those who made alcohol at home could also be in breach of the law if they did not consume it themselves at home.

“If you start giving it to others, distributing and selling it, it is also not allowed,” she said.