Court rules that Ndlambe can go ahead with R100m desalination plant

“There can be no doubt that there is a pressing need for the water crisis to be dealt with and that the provision of water is an essential service to any community.”

She found the balance of convenience favoured the municipality “on whose shoulders the responsibility to provide the community with clean water lies”.

She also ruled that the public interest and not just the interest of the bidders and the municipality had to play a role.

“I am of the view that the interest of the community that is served by the first respondent will be best served by the project being carried out as soon as possible.”

Ndlambe municipality’s lawyer Brin Brody on Wednesday confirmed that the municipality would now proceed with the desalination plant to the benefit of the thousands of citizens in need of water in the region.