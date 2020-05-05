‘Millions of vulnerable people’ let down by grant payment glitch: SAHRC

The latest incident, the commission said, was but one of many that pointed to significant shortfalls in the capacity of service providers to effectively provide social grants to the most vulnerable.

“Over 5 million older persons and persons with disability are recipients of grants in South Africa. While the commission appreciates and welcomes the recently announced increases, it notes that the grant amount is still not enough to alleviate the levels of poverty experienced by older persons and persons with disabilities, who are considered to be among the chronically poor, and who are often responsible for taking care of themselves in addition to many in their families who depend on them for survival.

“Section 27 of the constitution provides that everyone has the right to have access to social security – and if they are unable to support themselves and their dependents, to appropriate social assistance. The provision (or lack) of social grants has an impact on other significant human rights, including food, clothing, housing, health and education, among others.”