Farmers donate tons of potatoes

A massive 25 tons of potatoes were delivered to the Build It car park on Friday afternoon, a generous donation made by the farmers of the area.

The potatoes came from Christiana in the Free State and were purchase by local farmers of the area. The Kenton-on-Sea Ratepayers Association (Kosra) organised the transport and the potatoes will be distributed to all areas in Ndlambe including Bathurst, Port Alfred, Kleinemonde, Kenton-on-Sea and surrounding areas and down to Alexandria.

The remaining potatoes will be distributed to the poor by social community organisations throughout the area including the Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group who also assisted off-loading the potatoes for storage and later distribution.

