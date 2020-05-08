House robberies on the rise during lockdown

House robbery has become a crime of concern within the Port Alfred Cluster as residents are being confronted by burglars in their homes.

In response to TotT’s query about several incidents of housebreaking at Damant Lodge retirement village, police spokesman Captain Mali Govender said during April several cases had been opened.

Victims at the retirement village were between the ages of 70 and 85.

“All of the incidents took place during the day, where the victim is confronted by the suspect in the home. In the cases that were reported, cash, a cellphone, and a laptop was taken. No persons were injured,” Govender said.

“Late last week, an elderly gentleman in his 70s who lives alone was confronted in his home by two unknown males. His home was ransacked, and the suspects packed all the belongings into the victim’s bakkie and asked him to drive towards the stairs at Centenary Park, where they offloaded the bakkie and told the victim to drive off. He was not injured. Several items including his laptop were taken.”

The robbers had gained entry to the house by removing a window.

TotT was told by a source that in one of the break-ins, a burglar had threatened his victim with a screwdriver, but Govender said in all cases the victims did not report any weapon being used.

No arrests have yet been made.

“The community are urged to be vigilant around their property. During this period, it is not expected for individuals to be roaming around; however there are still those opportunistic criminals who will prey on the vulnerable,” Govender said.

“If you are confronted with a situation, remain calm and do not resist. Make a mental note of the suspect and any distinguishing characteristics that could assist in the investigation.”