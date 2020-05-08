A group of 60 engineers‚ mostly Eskom retirees‚ has offered to help rebuild the power utility at no cost.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Friday the group had not been approached but had volunteered their skills.

“It’s different people‚ with different skills. Eskom will look at their CVs individually and make a decision if their particular skills are needed‚” he said.

The offer follows a meeting held by the engineers.

“It is important to state this was not an initiative by Eskom. It was a group of people who recently held a meeting. One of them kept a register of those who attended and sent it to Eskom together with this offer to help come back and contribute if they are needed for anything‚” said Mantshantsha.

The entity has since approved 14 individuals while the others are still being reviewed.

Mantshantsha said the approved applicants had proven track records.

“We welcome all those who have specialist skills and wish to state that none of them will be paid‚ none of them will have a contract‚ regardless of their gender and race‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Mantshantsha rubbished social media allegations that Eskom had approached white men to rescue the entity‚ saying it had received offers of assistance from people from all walks of life with different skill sets.

By: Nonkululeko Njilo

Source: TMG Digital.