Business licence renewal

With many businesses having to close down over the lockdown period, including the Easter holiday weekend, one of the two main seasons in the area, they are now faced with renewal of their business licences that expire at the end of the financial year (June 30).

Talk of the Town asked for clarity on the matter and whether businesses could be given a reprieve or a reduction in their annual fees.

In a short response to the question municipal spokesman, Cecil Mbolekwa wrote,

“All business licenses expire at the end of the financial year, 30 June 2020.”

