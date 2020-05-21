‘Concerned citizens’ off to court to challenge lockdown regulations

A group of “concerned citizens” has filed an urgent application at the high court in Cape Town challenging the constitutionality of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the validity of the lockdown rules.

“Each of us has had our freedom curtailed by the regulations. We no longer enjoy the freedom to move around as we please, to eat and drink what we want, to work and study as usual, and to visit our friends and families,” the group said in a statement.

The group comprises students at the University of Cape Town, a civil servant, a media intern, and a data analyst. They are Mpiyakhe Dlamini, Duwayne Esau, Tami Jackson, Lindo Khuzwayo, Mikhail Manuel, Neo Mkwane, Scott Roberts, and Riaan Salie.

Respondents in the matter include President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ministers of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, trade & industry, the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), and the National Disaster Management Centre.

“We the applicants, are ordinary citizens who have done our best to continue living, studying, working and functioning during the lockdown and the subsequent level 4 restrictions,” said Duwayne Esau, a student at the University of Cape Town, in an affidavit.

“However, the president’s address of 13 May 2020 has made it clear that the level 4 restrictions which are barely different from the initial lockdown in the extent of their limitations, will continue in full force in significant parts of the country [including the Western Cape which has the highest number of reported Covid-19 related deaths in a province].”