Only 10 people have been paid the R350 special Covid-19 grant

Speaking to SAfm, Memela-Khambula said the agency had received more than 4.5- million applications, following which 2.6-million had been verified.

“Once we receive the application, we have to ensure there are no duplications from people trying to double-up. We then have to check if our applicants receive any other social grants. We then send that data to Sars to make sure that people that are actually going to get the money are not already receiving a salary. So that’s the process that makes it to have taken so long in terms of where we are,” she said.

Memela-Khambula confirmed only 10 people had been paid thus far, but said the agency was ready to pay 100,000 people after they had loaded their banking details on their system.

“We are excited to say that past week we did a test trial, and paid a few people to make sure that the system works and we’ve now sent SMSes to 100,000 people that we’re ready to pay, so they can load their bank accounts because the key thing for us for us is to ensure that people load their accounts in an environment that is safe,” she said.

However, Masango said the non-payment was an indication of how the government continues to neglect the poor.

“Not only do they try to prevent NGOs from distributing food to the poor, but they also make it almost impossible for desperate people to get the meagre R350 relief. Sassa has so far failed to fully rise to the challenge of supporting those in need.

‘The DA calls on minister Zulu to take full responsibility for her department’s poor showing,” said Masango.

Memela-Khambula said the agency intended making the payments continuously and not on fixed dates like other grants. She said over time, the process will become quicker.

By Nonkululeko Njilo