TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Immediate

R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred opened

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify motorists that the R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred has been opened.

Earlier today a truck overturned on the road which caused the road to be closed to motorists.

“The road has opened, and traffic is moving smoothly,” said Mbulelo Peterson, Regional Manager for SANRAL Southern Region.

Issued by SANRAL.

