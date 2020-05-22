Naledi Pandor shuts down ‘requests’ from citizens who want to go to repatriated countries

Pandor said the government was aware of many South Africans who are still stranded, and it was doing its best to bring them home.

“South Africans abroad requiring repatriation have been encouraged to contact our embassies to enable the department to assess the demand in each country,” said Pandor. “The government continues to appeal for their patience as we explore and negotiate ways to bring them back home.

“It is also important to note that while the government is facilitating the return of our nationals, should they wish to return abroad after the lockdown is lifted, the government will bear no cost thereof.”