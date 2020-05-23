Covid-19 : Shut down Frere Hospital now, labour department insists

Labour department health and safety inspectors have ordered a total and immediate shutdown of East London’s Frere Hospital over concerns that its measures for stopping the spread of Covid-19 — including access control — are inadequate.

The labour department and provincial health authorities are now set for an unprecedented legal fight to test whether labour law safety provisions trump Frere’s mandate to provide medical care, and the public’s right to receive treatment, especially during a pandemic.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed late on Friday that the department had lodged an urgent court interdict to challenge the notice issued by labour officials