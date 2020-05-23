EASTERN CAPE PROVINCE COVID-19 STATISTICS – DISTRICT BREAKDOWN AS AT 22 MAY 2020

22 May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 20 125.

A total of 543 032 tests have been conducted with 17 599 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Regrettably, we report a further 28 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 397.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister