BREAKING | No smoking for lockdown level 3

President Cyril Ramphosa on Sunday night said that South Africans under level 3 lockdown would not be able to purchase tobacco products.
The president said that alcohol would be permitted, subject to strict restrictions, but the sake of tobacco products would remain prohibited.
This follows reports of robust government discussions arguing the merits of the restrictions and the ramifications of such a decision of the country’s economy.
This is a great idea for letting the country go to level 3 because I’m some of the employees who didn’t receive anything from my company even now I don’t have money for my newborn because I’m not getting paid