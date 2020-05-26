Gauteng has recorded more than 1‚900 recoveries from Covid-19 while the death toll stood at 30‚ the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases in the province was 2‚993.

There were 1‚919 recoveries.

“Out of a total of 11‚963 contacts‚ 9‚432 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and they are therefore de-isolated‚” she said.

A total of 113 people were hospitalised.

Johannesburg had the most infections at 1‚453‚ with 14 deaths and 1‚111 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 639 cases‚ eight deaths and 466 recoveries.

Tshwane followed with 399 cases‚ four deaths and 272 recoveries.

By: Iavan Pijoos

Source: ARENA Holdings.