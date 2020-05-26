‘Places of worship may reopen’: Ramaphosa

Churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to open their doors from June 1.

“Places of worship may reopen, subject to strict restrictions – which are absolutely necessary,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday night.

“Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship may resume services. But these will be limited in size to 50 people or less, depending on the space available.”

Religious leaders would be “recognised as essential religious frontline workers”, said Ramaphosa.

During his national address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the government had “fruitful discussions” with the religious community over the opening of spiritual worship and counselling services “subject to certain norms and standards”.

“We have all agreed to have further discussions on this issue and are confident we will find a workable solution,” he said.

Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the national coronavirus command council had decided to “accede to the proposals” made by religious leaders, in accordance with “certain norms and standards”.

This is a developing story.