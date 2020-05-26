Update on Covid-19 and Provincial Breakdown as at 26th May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 24 264.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 26 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2864
|11,8
|Free State
|206
|0,8
|Gauteng
|3043
|12,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1927
|8
|Limpopo
|132
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|103
|0,4
|North West
|115
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|45
|0,3
|Western Cape
|15829
|65,2
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|24264
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 605 991 tests have been conducted to date with 9 214 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.
As a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents. We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries. We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 43 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 524
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 12 741, which translates to a 53% recovery rate.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|70
|1491
|Free State
|6
|123
|Gauteng
|31
|1919
|KwaZulu Natal
|49
|1180
|Limpopo
|3
|65
|Mpumalanga
|0
|61
|North West
|1
|29
|Northern Cape
|1
|29
|Western Cape
|363
|7844
|Total
|524
|12741
Age Distribution of Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths (%)
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,4
|10-19
|1
|0,2
|20-29
|4
|0,8
|30-39
|31
|5,9
|40-49
|57
|10,9
|50-59
|130
|24,8
|60-69
|140
|26,7
|70-79
|100
|19
|80-89
|49
|9,4
|90-99
|10
|1,9
|524
|100
Gender Distribution of Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|281 (53,6%)
|243(46,4%)
|524
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
