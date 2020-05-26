Update on Covid-19 and Provincial Breakdown as at 26th May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 24 264.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 26 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2864 11,8 Free State 206 0,8 Gauteng 3043 12,5 KwaZulu-Natal 1927 8 Limpopo 132 0,5 Mpumalanga 103 0,4 North West 115 0,5 Northern Cape 45 0,3 Western Cape 15829 65,2 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 24264 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 605 991 tests have been conducted to date with 9 214 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.

As a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents. We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries. We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 43 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 524

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 12 741, which translates to a 53% recovery rate.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 70 1491 Free State 6 123 Gauteng 31 1919 KwaZulu Natal 49 1180 Limpopo 3 65 Mpumalanga 0 61 North West 1 29 Northern Cape 1 29 Western Cape 363 7844 Total 524 12741

Age Distribution of Deaths:

Age Deaths (%) Percentage 0-9 2 0,4 10-19 1 0,2 20-29 4 0,8 30-39 31 5,9 40-49 57 10,9 50-59 130 24,8 60-69 140 26,7 70-79 100 19 80-89 49 9,4 90-99 10 1,9 524 100

Gender Distribution of Deaths:



Male (%) Female (%) Total 281 (53,6%) 243(46,4%) 524



Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

Media Release – https://sacoronavirus.co.za/

