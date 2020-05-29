DA wins first round in protracted court battle around legitimacy of Covid-19 command council

The Constitutional Court could have denied the DA the opportunity to make its arguments by sending it to the high court first. But the Constitutional Court on Friday said it would hear the DA out first, before making a decision on whether the matter should be heard by the high court before it goes to the Constitutional Court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are arguing that the DA should not be granted direct access to the Constitutional Court.

“They are effectively seeking to delay an answer to the central question of whether the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is legitimate.

“If the DA is refused direct access, we will need to first challenge the DMA in the high court, which opens up scope for an appeal to the high court’s findings. This would mean it could take some months before the ConCourt is able to make a final decision on the matter,” said the DA.