What is the role of the media in documenting the journey of Covid-19? Join us to find out.

You see the headlines, you follow the social media posts, but in the age of fake news and stigma, what is the role of the media in documenting the journey of Covid-19? What role does the media play in helping to rebuild the economy and society?

Join Roshni Gajjar, Managing Director of StratAstute and Paolo Giuricich, Organisation Development Consultant of Smarter EQ in conversation with the editors of The Herald and Daily Dispatch as we discuss the topic ‘A responsive business and responsible media – the role of the media to help reignite the economy and society’. Click here to join.

