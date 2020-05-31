COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA

May 30 2020 – 20:22
1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has increased by 1,727, with 32 more deaths recorded.
This brings the total number of cases to 30,967. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths is now 643.
The health department said a total of 701,883 tests have been conducted so far, with 21,708 having been done since the last report.
Eastern Cape 3,759, 82 deaths; 1,987 recoveries
Free State 261, 8 deaths, 123 recoveries
Gauteng 3,773, 31 deaths, 2,035 recoveries
KwaZulu-Natal 2,476, 52 deaths, 1,180 recoveries
Limpopo 173, 3 deaths , 140 recoveries
Mpumalanga 113, 0 deaths, 67 recoveries
North West 162, 1 death, 45 recoveries
Northern Cape 57, 1 death, 31 recoveries
Western Cape 20,160, 465 deaths, 10,508 recoveries
May 30 2020 – 20:19
Premier Mabuyane to quarantine after staff member tests positive
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will quarantine at his home after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The staff member is self-isolating at their home.
Mabuyane will remain at his home while waiting for the results of his second Covid-19 test.
May 30 2020 – 20:12
Tourism minister announces R30m fund for guides hit hard by lockdown
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced a new R30m fund to benefit tour guides who were hit hard by the close of the industry during lockdown.
Kubayi-Ngubane announced the fund during a press conference on Saturday evening.
She said the fund came after a meeting with tour guides who had been neglected by the government’s relief initiatives.