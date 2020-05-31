COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will quarantine at his home after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19. Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

May 30 2020 – 20:22

1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has increased by 1,727, with 32 more deaths recorded.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,967. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths is now 643.

The health department said a total of 701,883 tests have been conducted so far, with 21,708 having been done since the last report.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Saturday provided as:

Eastern Cape 3,759, 82 deaths; 1,987 recoveries

Free State 261, 8 deaths, 123 recoveries

Gauteng 3,773, 31 deaths, 2,035 recoveries

KwaZulu-Natal 2,476, 52 deaths, 1,180 recoveries

Limpopo 173,  3 deaths , 140  recoveries

Mpumalanga 113, 0 deaths, 67 recoveries

North West 162, 1 death,  45 recoveries

Northern Cape 57, 1 death,  31 recoveries

Western Cape 20,160, 465 deaths, 10,508 recoveries

May 30 2020 – 20:19

Premier Mabuyane to quarantine after staff member tests positive

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will quarantine at his home after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member is self-isolating at their home.

Mabuyane will remain at his home while waiting for the results of his second Covid-19 test.

May 30 2020 – 20:12

Tourism minister announces R30m fund for guides hit hard by lockdown

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced a new R30m fund to benefit tour guides who were hit hard by the close of the industry during lockdown.

Kubayi-Ngubane announced the fund during a press conference on Saturday evening.

She said the fund came after a meeting with tour guides who had been neglected by the government’s relief initiatives.

