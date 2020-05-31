COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA

May 30 2020 – 20:22

1,727 new cases and 32 more deaths in SA

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has increased by 1,727, with 32 more deaths recorded.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,967. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths is now 643.

The health department said a total of 701,883 tests have been conducted so far, with 21,708 having been done since the last report.