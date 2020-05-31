Eastern Cape health department imploding as management, unions wage war

Unionised health workers argue they have not been provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) by the department, and are fearful of catching the virus themselves. They have also complained about severe delays in decontaminating their work stations.

But Mbengashe says despite department management engaging employees through all the recognised unions, “workers have no clue of what they are looking for”.

“They called for PPE, we delivered on that. But now, through their unions, they are calling for hospitals to be shut down so they can be decontaminated. This is not going to happen,” he said.

“We are calling for a ceasefire. Unions are recognised by the department but this time we need to work together in fighting this pandemic. We don’t need the health system to collapse. As a department we have been patient with the unions and workers,” he said.

Six nurses at Grey Hospital in King William’s Town, suspended two weeks ago for allegedly not attending to a patient, are now back at work. This was because their services were desperately needed, but their case remained pending, Mbengashe said.

The unions have a very different take, however. They accuse the department’s management of negligence and a lack of leadership.

Miki Jaceni, provincial secretary of Nehawu, said they were deeply concerned about the rising number of health care workers infected with Covid-19. At least five workers have died in the province to date.

“The growing number of infections and related deaths requires a collective effort of everyone working together to develop a comprehensive prevention plan in the efforts against Covid-19. But our calls have been ignored and this has led to a situation of the upsurge in the number of workers contracting the virus.”

“In the light of the state of affairs in the department of health in the Eastern Cape, we are calling on the premier [Oscar Mabuyane] to institute an independent investigation on the circumstances that have led to the current increase of infections across various health institutions in the Eastern-Cape.

“Failure to accede to this reasonable demand will leave this organisation with no option but to mobilise all the members in the health sector to use every possible means to ensure that our union achieves these noble ideals to save our members and the entire department of health from total collapse.”