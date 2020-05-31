Sanef lays bare to Ramaphosa the struggles of journalists working during the coronavirus pandemic

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Sunday laid bare journalists’ grievances and difficulties around covering the coronavirus pandemic to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a virtual discussion held with Ramaphosa, Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase listed retrenchments, salary cuts, Covid-19 infections and deaths, intimidation from police and a lack of information from government offices as the media’s daily challenges.

Mahlase said publications were among those hardest hit by the pandemic with some organisations having to retrench workers or impose salary cuts, at times up to 40%.

She highlighted that several journalists had contracted the coronavirus while in the line of duty. One of them, eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, died.