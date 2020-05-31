Sunday, May 31, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (31st May 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 31 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 3927 12,0
Free State 278 0,9
Gauteng 4003 12,2
KwaZulu-Natal 2545 7,8
Limpopo 177 0,5
Mpumalanga 121 0,4
North West 175 0,5
Northern Cape 69 0,2
Western Cape 21382 65,4
Unknown 6 0,0
Total 32683 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 725 125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23 242 tests have been conducted since the last report.

 

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 40 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 683

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 16 809 translates to a recovery rate of 51,4%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 82 1987
Free State 8 124
Gauteng 33 2060
KwaZulu Natal 52 1248
Limpopo 3 143
Mpumalanga 0 72
North West 1 45
Northern Cape 1 31
Western Cape 503 11099
Total 683 16809

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total
363 (53%) 320 (47%) 683

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 2 0,3
10-19 2 0,3
20-29 4 0,6
30-39 40 5,8
40-49 77 11,3
50-59 174 25,5
60-69 176 25,8
70-79 133 19,5
80-89 60 8,8
90-99 15 2,1
683 100

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

For more info or press release visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za

