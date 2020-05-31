Update on Covid-19 (31st May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 31 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|3927
|12,0
|Free State
|278
|0,9
|Gauteng
|4003
|12,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2545
|7,8
|Limpopo
|177
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|121
|0,4
|North West
|175
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|69
|0,2
|Western Cape
|21382
|65,4
|Unknown
|6
|0,0
|Total
|32683
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 725 125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23 242 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 40 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 683
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 16 809 translates to a recovery rate of 51,4%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|82
|1987
|Free State
|8
|124
|Gauteng
|33
|2060
|KwaZulu Natal
|52
|1248
|Limpopo
|3
|143
|Mpumalanga
|0
|72
|North West
|1
|45
|Northern Cape
|1
|31
|Western Cape
|503
|11099
|Total
|683
|16809
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|363 (53%)
|320 (47%)
|683
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,3
|10-19
|2
|0,3
|20-29
|4
|0,6
|30-39
|40
|5,8
|40-49
|77
|11,3
|50-59
|174
|25,5
|60-69
|176
|25,8
|70-79
|133
|19,5
|80-89
|60
|8,8
|90-99
|15
|2,1
|683
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
