Ramaphosa reveals plan to centralise Covid-19 procurement for the entire continent

“As we launch it, we will also explain how the procurement will work, the financing that we are mobilising so that countries that may not have the necessary finance should be able to obtain finance.

“But we are going to be able to transport these. We said we will fetch the supplies through SAA, Ethiopian Airways and Kenyan Airways and Johannesburg and Addis Ababa will become hubs where these supplies will be sent and from where regional airlines will be able to deliver them all-round,” he said.

Ramaphosa said this will give a great boost to the SA national airline because the process will be going on for many months to come.

“I am pretty gung-ho about the future of the new SAA and the future of the aviation industry,” said Ramaphosa responding to a question on how he sees the future of state owned entities like SAA after Covid-19.

He said Covid 19 has presented government with a capacity to reset, reposition or even repurpose SOEs and a number of initiatives were under way to address issues in these entities.

“SAA is a case in point, through trial and tribulation and through consultation, arguments and fights, the whole SAA is reaching a point where we can move forward, where we can countenance a new airline that could rise from the ashes of the SAA and that could build the aviation industry in our country,” he said.

BY ANDISIWE MAKINANA