Amid hunt for Covid-19 vaccine, 80-million children miss out on routine vaccination

The head of the global vaccine alliance (Gavi) has warned that “nobody is safe unless everybody is safe” from the new coronavirus, urging international solidarity ahead of a fundraising summit as the pandemic threatens to trigger a resurgence of preventable diseases.

Scientists are racing to identify and test possible vaccines for the virus that causes Covid-19 as nations grapple with the economic and societal consequences of lockdowns.

Seth Berkley of Gavi said the international community must ensure all countries have access to any potential vaccines, regardless of their wealth. “This is a global problem that needs a global solution and we have to all work together.”

He spoke ahead of a virtual summit being hosted by Britain on Thursday, at which Gavi hopes to raise at least $7.4bn to continue vaccination programmes against diseases such as measles, polio and typhoid that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic.