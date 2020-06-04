Madeleine McCann is assumed dead, German prosecutor says

Nobody has ever been found. But the German statements that the young girl was assumed dead were the most authoritative thus far on her fate. Family and supporters had always held out the hope that she might still be alive somewhere.

McCann’s parents said they wanted to find peace but that the German suspect was potentially very significant.

“All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice,” her parents, Kate and Gerry, said in a statement issued before the German prosecutor spoke.

“We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.”

DRUGS AND BURGLARY

Prosecutor Wolters said the suspect is a sex offender with multiple convictions, including for sexual abuse of children.