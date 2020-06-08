LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (7 JUNE 2020)

As of 7 June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 48 285 with 2 312 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 7 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|5974
|12,4
|Free State
|361
|0,7
|Gauteng
|5946
|12,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3108
|6,4
|Limpopo
|227
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|189
|0,4
|North West
|523
|1,1
|Northern Cape
|114
|0,2
|Western Cape
|31824
|65,9
|Unknown
|19
|0,0
|Total
|48 285
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 920 064 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 28 3965tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|445 077
|48%
|13 893
|49%
|Public
|474 987
|52%
|14 502
|51%
|Grand Total
|920 064
|28 395
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 46 more COVID-19 related deaths: 45 in the Western Cape and the first death in Mpumalanga. This brings the total national deaths to 998
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 24 364 translates to a recovery rate of 50,5%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|101
|2666
|Free State
|9
|152
|Gauteng
|47
|2428
|KwaZulu Natal
|61
|1378
|Limpopo
|3
|158
|Mpumalanga
|1
|102
|North West
|1
|73
|Northern Cape
|1
|41
|Western Cape
|774
|17 366
|Total
|998
|24 364
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|525 (52,6%)
|473(47,4%)
|998
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,2
|10-19
|3
|0,3
|20-29
|11
|01,1
|30-39
|53
|5,3
|40-49
|119
|11,9
|50-59
|249
|25,0
|60-69
|271
|27,2
|70-79
|186
|18,6
|80-89
|82
|8,2
|90-99
|22
|2,2
|998
|100
Source: https://www.nicd.ac.za/