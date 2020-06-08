Covid-19: Eastern Cape fears as worst predicted

Today marks 80 days since “patient zero”, the first infection recorded in the province. Since then, 101 people have died.

The province may be tracking the high rate of infection of the Western Cape, doubling here every two to three days, about the same number of infections contracted in the Western Cape just before the death toll in that province started mounting.

This may have dire consequences for this province’s health care sector, given the impact so far on health services in the Western Cape, which has an infection rate of about 1,000 cases a day.

Already, patients visiting hospitals for trauma cases unrelated to Covid-19 are at risk of dying because health facilities are becoming overcrowded.