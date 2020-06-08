Premier calls for alcohol to be banned in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape government wants the national command council to consider banning the sale of alcohol in the province.

This is according to premier Oscar Mabuyane who chairs the provincial command council.

His sentiments comes just hours after health MEC Sindiswa Gomba told journalists on Monday that there was a surge in the number of trauma cases in hospitals over the weekend.

At Frere Hospital alone in East London, there were 67 trauma cases linked to alcohol, she said.