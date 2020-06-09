Group Five shareholder group push for liquidation

The shareholders want to overturn a decision adopted by shareholders at an AGM held in November 2017, allowing the group to provide financial assistance to related companies. It also wants to set aside guarantees making Group Five financially obligated to a number of banks.

The statement by business rescue practitioners, Peter van den Steen and Dave Lake, did not go into detail about the identity of the shareholders, nor the specifics regarding why they maintain resolutions were not in line with the Companies Act.

Group Five entered business rescue amid severe pressure from the termination of the Kpone power project in Ghana. This resulted in Group Five’s bank guarantee providers making a $106.5m (R1.8bn) payment — for which Group Five is liable.