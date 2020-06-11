‘This is cruelty’: cig makers, NDZ exchange blows in court

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated last month that no peer-reviewed studies had been published to ascertain these facts.

Subel said this meant there were no conclusive studies to rely on showing smokers were more at risk.

Judge Annali Basson — one of three judges who will decide whether the regulations prohibiting cigarette sales are rational and should be set aside — questioned Moerane about whether the ban had actually resulted in smokers quitting.

“As I understand the papers, the purpose of the tobacco ban is to ensure that our health system is not overburdened. I accept that,” she said.

“But the tobacco ban is directed at the sale of cigarettes … in other words, people can continue to smoke.”

The judge then asked how the ban on the sale of cigarettes achieved the purpose of stopping people from smoking, particularly given that “some people are fortunate enough to stock up on cigarettes, so they are going to continue to smoke”.

“Those who cannot, can in many instances, access the black market and buy cigarettes there. So my questions simply is: how does the ban on the sale of cigarettes, in circumstances where people are not going to stop smoking, achieve the purpose of alleviating the impact on the health system?”

Moerane answered that the purpose of the ban was to reduce the availability of cigarettes. While admitting that it could not totally restrict that availability, he reinforced Dlamini-Zuma’s stance that there was evidence that many South African smokers had quit.

Moerane said Dlamini-Zuma could not be expected to produce “proof” of the “necessity” of a cigarette ban by showing that, unless it was imposed, “the health care system will definitely collapse”.

“If the minister was to wait for such definitive proof, she would almost certainly be in breach of her constitutional obligation to promote and protect the rights to life and health care, as she would have failed to be sufficiently proactive in preventing risk to the public from materialising.”

Fita’s case comes as the government fights nine other legal attacks on the lawfulness of cabinet’s Covid-19 National Coronavirus Council, the Disaster Management Act that governs how regulations are formulated and put into effect and the rationality of the regulations themselves.

On Monday, Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyers filed an application to appeal a scathing Pretoria high court ruling that found that government’s Level 4 and 3 regulations, were largely “not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection” of Covid-19.

By Ernest Mabuza and Karyn Maughan