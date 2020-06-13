Deputy correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for coronavirus

She said the government wished Holomisa a speedy recovery from the virus.

“Nkosi Holomisa has our full support and we are looking forward to his full recovery in order for him to continue serving the people of SA with great valour and dedication,” said minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

“As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, the coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected,” said Mthembu.

The government urged South Africans to take precaution and adhere to preventive measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, regularly and thoroughly cleaning one’s hands with soap or a sanitiser which contains 70% alcohol, avoiding crowded places and seeking medical attention when having symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulties in breathing.